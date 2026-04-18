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Driver arrested in 2024 wrong-way crash that killed motorcyclist in Lake County

Troopers say a Lake County man now faces DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges more than a year after the crash that killed a motorcyclist.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
FHP FHP: Troopers
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly wrong-way crash that happened in 2024 on State Road 44 in Lake County.

According to investigators, the crash occurred west of Hammond Lane when a 2017 Ram 2500 was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The truck collided head-on with a 2024 Harley-Davidson Sportster that was traveling eastbound.

A second motorcycle, a 2003 Suzuki VL800K, tried to avoid the crash but swerved and went down on the roadway. The rider of the Harley-Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.

On April 18, 2026, authorities arrested the driver of the truck, identified as 51-year-old Michael David Davis of Eustis. He was booked into the Lake County Jail on charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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