Volusia County hosts Hurricane Expo to help residents prepare for 2026 season

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As the 2026 hurricane season approaches in just a few weeks, hundreds of residents convened Saturday at Daytona International Speedway for Volusia County’s annual Hurricane Expo.

The free, family-friendly event held earlier today at the speedway’s pavilion offered attendees an opportunity to get prepared in advance for storms threatening Central Florida.

Organizers highlighted practical safety measures like emergency alerts, evacuation plans, and property protection. Participants engaged with local responders and community partners.

The event included live safety demonstrations, educational talks, and guest speakers offering advice on handling hurricane season.

Families also took part in a hands-on “Touch-A-Truck” experience, where children explored fire, EMS, law enforcement, and utility vehicles up close.

Over fifty vendors, community organizations, and government agencies were present, providing resources, services, and information to assist residents in preparing for potential storms. Throughout the day, giveaways were handed out, and food vendors were also available.

The Hurricane Expo was organized by Volusia County Organizations Active in Disasters in collaboration with Volusia County Emergency Management.

Officials say events like this play a key role in helping the community stay informed and ready as hurricane season approaches.

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