CENTRAL FLORIDA — Plenty of sunshine and near-record-breaking temperatures are expected in Central Florida this weekend.

These conditions will be short-lived since a cold front is approaching the area and will arrive on Monday.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures in the low 90s. Both records for Orlando will be a few degrees out of reach, but a handful of spots in Central Florida could see their record high temperature fall.

Central Florida weather: Near-record heat this weekend before cold front Sunny skies push temperatures into the low 90s this weekend, but a weak cold front arriving Monday will bring cooler air and slight rain chances.

This is thanks to the plenty of sunshine and dry air we have been tracking in our area.

The cold front arriving Monday will not be a big rainmaker. Some spots could see around a quarter of an inch of rain at most.

Central Florida weather: Near-record heat this weekend before cold front Sunny skies push temperatures into the low 90s this weekend, but a weak cold front arriving Monday will bring cooler air and slight rain chances.

A few small thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected.

The bigger impact throughout all of central Florida will be the change to our temperatures. Afternoon highs will fall back to the low to mid 80s to start off this upcoming work week.

Central Florida weather: Near-record heat this weekend before cold front Sunny skies push temperatures into the low 90s this weekend, but a weak cold front arriving Monday will bring cooler air and slight rain chances.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group