Deadly Leesburg shooting after dog dispute leaves man dead, suspect on the run

LEESBURG, Fla. — A significant law enforcement presence encircled a wooded area near Carver Middle School on Friday morning after a fatal shooting, leading to a lockdown of the campus and nearby businesses.

Witnesses reported that dozens of Lake County deputies and police officers swarmed the area across from the school while searching for a suspect named Matthew Lee Pasco.

Leilei, who spoke to reporters, explained that the incident began after a disagreement over her dogs. She claimed that a friend’s girlfriend allegedly kicked one of the dogs, which led to it biting.

She also said that Pasco then started shooting at the dogs, resulting in two deaths and an attempt to shoot a third.

Leilei stated that her boyfriend tried to intervene, and Pasco allegedly shot him. Deputies confirmed the man was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities also said a person who was bitten by a dog was transported for treatment, though no update on their condition has been released.

Officials have warned that Pasco is likely armed with a handgun and should be regarded as dangerous. Residents are advised not to approach him while the search is ongoing.

Investigators have not specified if Florida’s self-defense laws are relevant, as the case is still under active investigation.

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