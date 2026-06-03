Keene’s Point HOA removes dozens of trees despite county denial, deepening community dispute

WINDERMERE, Fla. — A year after Channel 9 first told you about a heated debate over the future of more than 100 trees in the Keene’s Point community, the controversy has only intensified.

The tree-lined streets of the gated community have long been one of its defining features.

But for some residents and the homeowners association, those same trees have become the center of an ongoing battle over safety, infrastructure costs and preservation.

Last year, the Keene’s Point Homeowners Association sought permission to remove more than 100 trees, arguing that their roots were damaging roads, sidewalks and nearby property.

HOA President Steve Stewart said the cost of repairing the damage has been significant.

“The damaging of the properties, I mean, that’s the other impact no one’s really talking about, but the cost to residents is immense,” Stewart said during an interview in 2025.

At the time, county officials declined to issue permits for the removals.

Despite that decision, 37 trees have since been removed.

During a recent tour of the community, Stewart showed Channel 9 areas where trees once stood. Only stumps remain.

The removals prompted county officials to issue a stop-work order and send a letter to the HOA.

According to the county, the association could face fines and additional enforcement action. Officials also requested information about who authorized and carried out the removals without the required permits.

The county warned that further penalties could be imposed if additional trees are removed.

Stewart said the HOA has already spent millions of dollars on infrastructure repairs.

He said the association believes removing the trees, even if fines are assessed, could ultimately be less expensive than continuing to repair damage it says is caused by the trees’ root systems.

The issue has divided residents.

Several homeowners told Channel 9 they support preserving the trees and do not want them removed.

However, many declined to speak publicly or appear on camera, saying they feared backlash or retaliation within the community.

Some residents have parked their vehicles beneath the remaining trees as a visible sign of protest and support for preservation efforts.

Community members are hoping an upcoming meeting will help ease tensions and bring the neighborhood closer to a resolution.

For now, the dispute remains ongoing, with county officials and the HOA at odds over the future of the community’s tree canopy.

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