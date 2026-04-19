Mourners turn out for Timotheus Reed vigil as family calls for justice

LEESBURG, Fla. — Dozens of mourners attended a vigil Friday night in remembrance of Timotheus Reed, 38, who was shot to death by a Lake County deputy early Sunday morning.

The vigil was held on Montclair Road, just a few feet from where Reed was killed after a deputy responded to a stabbing call.

“He was an amazing father,” said Casja Reed, Timotheus’ widow. “He loved God. He loved his family.”

The vigil was held just hours after Channel 9 obtained the call logs from the day of the fatal shooting. According to the logs, Reed was shot within one minute of the deputy arriving on the scene. His body camera was not on at the time of the shooting, but it was activated three minutes later when additional deputies arrived and began rendering aid to Reed.

Reeds’ family continues to call for justice, transparency, and accountability.

“We’re just not going to lay down and let it go away,” said Pastor Clay Reed, Timotheus’s father.

The Reed family met with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. After the meeting, Pastor Reed told reporters that he understood why investigators couldn’t release much information because the FDLE was investigating. But he also said his family still wants answers.

Timotheus’ widow repeated that sentiment at the vigil.

“He didn’t deserve to be taken out like this,” she said. “We’re not going to stop until justice is served.”

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