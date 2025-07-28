Police seek help after one-week-old baby found in a car seat at Orlando residence

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early this morning, the Orlando Police Department is investigating after a one-week-old baby boy was found in a car seat in a residence driveway on Lido Street.

The infant, who was found at approximately 7:20 a.m., is in good health and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The police are asking the community for any information that could assist in identifying and locating the child’s parent(s) or guardian(s).

Residents of Lido Street are encouraged to review any home security or surveillance footage that may provide leads. The Orlando Police Department reminds all parents and caregivers that the Safe Haven Law provides a safe, legal, and anonymous option for surrendering newborns.

Parents can safely leave an infant with someone at designated locations, such as a hospital, a staffed fire rescue station, or a staffed emergency medical service station, with no questions asked, anonymously, and without fear of prosecution.

For more information, individuals can visit the Safe Haven for Newborns website or contact their toll-free, multilingual crisis hotline.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department immediately or call Crimeline to submit an anonymous tip.

