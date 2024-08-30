Halloween Horror Nights 33 begins at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is set for its early start to the Halloween season.

The popular “Halloween Horror Nights” event returns Friday night.

The official opening comes after a special preview event on Thursday.

This year, there are 10 haunted houses, including ones based on movies like “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” “Insidious,” and “A Quiet Place.”

The event runs on select nights through Nov. 3.

More information on Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights can be found here.

