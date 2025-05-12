Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms bring excessive rainfall, flooding concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Strong to severe storms will impact most of Central Florida on Monday.

Channel 9 meteorologists have issued a “Weather Alert Day” for Monday due to the storms’ impact.

One primary concern from the storms is over localized flooding, with some areas set to receive inches of rain.

Strong to severe storms bring excessive rainfall, flooding concerns

Heavy rain is moving off the coast, and we’ll see scattered showers and downpours through midday.

A front will bring another round of storms on Monday afternoon.

Forecast data shows a risk for severe thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.

Small hail and strong winds will be the most significant concerns with the afternoon storms.

Our area will start to dry out overnight.

Central Florida will be dry and hot for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the mid-90s by Friday and stick around for the weekend.

