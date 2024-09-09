Jeff’s Bagel Run debuts new pumpkin season menu

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jeff’s Bagel Run has announced the launch of a pumpkin season menu, debuting on Step. 16.

The bagel shop said the limited-time menu celebrates the flavors of fall.

The pumpkin season menu will feature the following:

Pumpkin Bagel

Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese

Maple Brown Sugar Cream Cheese

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Chai Latte

Maple Caramel Latte

“Our Pumpkin Season Menu is like wrapping up in your favorite fall sweater—cozy, comforting, and full of flavor,” said Jeff Perera at Jeff’s Bagel Run. “We’ve whipped up each treat with love so every bite and sip gives you that perfect fall feeling.”

In addition to the new offering, the bagel shop will feature a rotating selection of special bagel-of-the-day options.

The bagel of the day is announced with a weekly calendar each Sunday night on the website.

