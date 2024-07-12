Jeff’s Bagel Run acquires coffee supplier out of Winter Garden

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ocoee-based Jeff’s Bagel Run has acquired Otus Coffee, its longtime coffee supplier, giving the brand control over its supply chain.

“Acquiring Otus Coffee is a strategic step that perfectly aligns with our vision of providing exceptional products and experiences to our customers,” said Justin Wetherill of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “We pride ourselves on offering the finest bagels, spreads, and coffee, and this acquisition allows us to further strengthen our commitment to quality and innovation.”

Primarily a wholesale coffee roaster, Otus Coffee has supplied Jeff’s Bagel Run since its launch.

Otus Coffee will continue to operate under its current branding, and its founders will join Jeff’s Bagel Run’s management team.

“We are excited to join forces with Jeff’s Bagel Run and continue our mission of crafting exceptional coffee experiences,” said Glen Turchin, Founder of Otus Coffee. “This partnership opens up new possibilities for growth and innovation, and we look forward to the journey ahead.”

There are six Jeff’s Bagel run locations in the Central Florida area, and three more are opening soon.

Here are a list of the locations:

Jeff’s Bagel Run – Winter Park, 1332 N Orange Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Jeff’s Bagel Run – O-Town West, 11012 Daryl Carter Pkwy #130, Orlando, FL 32836

Jeff’s Bagel Run – Celebration, 1587 Future Wy, Kissimmee, FL 34747

Jeff’s Bagel Run – Ocoee, 2787 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761

Jeff’s Bagel Run – Oviedo, 1351 Alafaya Trail #1013, Oviedo, FL 32765

Jeff’s Bagel Run – College Park, 4339 Edgewater Dr. Orlando, FL 32804

Opening Soon! Jeff’s Bagel Run- Clermont, 16528 SR-50, Clermont, FL 34711

Opening Soon! Jeff's Bagel Run – Universal, 5814 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32835













