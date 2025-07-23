Swimmer bitten by shark; Florida officials urge beachgoers to watch for warning signs

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A man in his 40s is hospitalized after being bitten by a shark in southeastern Florida.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Hollywood.

Paramedics and firefighters quickly arrived at the scene due to a nearby fire station.

Officials said this is the second shark attack in the area this season.

Beach safety officials remind swimmers to be cautious, noting that fish jumping out of the water or birds swooping down can indicate the presence of sharks nearby.

