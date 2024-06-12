See where Jeff’s Bagel Run opened its 6th location

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular bagel shop is now open in Winter Park.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Jeff’s Bagel Run unveils its latest store in Winter Park.
The bagel shop will be located at 1332 N. Orange Avenue and will have a soft opening from June 17 to 19.
Read: WATCH: Flagler County crews rescue large sea turtle trapped on rocks
The store said that as a token of gratitude, community heroes are invited for a complimentary bagel by presenting their work ID or wearing their uniform.
- Monday, June 17, 2024: Healthcare workers
- Tuesday, June 18, 2024: Teachers and School Staff
- Wednesday, June 19, 2024: First Responders and Military (active and veterans)
Read: ‘Continental Clásico’: Orlando expects record attendance for USA vs. Brazil at Camping World Stadium
Jeff’s Bagel Run will officially open on June 20, with an official ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.
The first 200 customers on opening day will receive an exclusive Jeff’s Bagel Run car magnet and complimentary bagel cards.
Read: Brevard Zoo to release sea turtle named Van Gogh this week
Customers purchasing a dozen or more bagels during the grand opening days will receive a limited-edition Winter Park bagel bag while supplies last.
Jeff’s Bagel Run also has locations in Celebration, College Park, Ocoee, O-Town West, and Oviedo.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group