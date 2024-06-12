See where Jeff’s Bagel Run opened its 6th location

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular bagel shop is now open in Winter Park.

Jeff’s Bagel Run unveils its latest store in Winter Park.

The bagel shop will be located at 1332 N. Orange Avenue and will have a soft opening from June 17 to 19.

The store said that as a token of gratitude, community heroes are invited for a complimentary bagel by presenting their work ID or wearing their uniform.

Monday, June 17, 2024: Healthcare workers

Tuesday, June 18, 2024: Teachers and School Staff

Wednesday, June 19, 2024: First Responders and Military (active and veterans)

Jeff’s Bagel Run will officially open on June 20, with an official ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

The first 200 customers on opening day will receive an exclusive Jeff’s Bagel Run car magnet and complimentary bagel cards.

Customers purchasing a dozen or more bagels during the grand opening days will receive a limited-edition Winter Park bagel bag while supplies last.

Jeff’s Bagel Run also has locations in Celebration, College Park, Ocoee, O-Town West, and Oviedo.

