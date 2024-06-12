Local

See where Jeff’s Bagel Run opened its 6th location

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

See where Jeff’s Bagel Run opened its 6th location (Jeff’s Bagel Run /Jeff’s Bagel Run)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular bagel shop is now open in Winter Park.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Jeff’s Bagel Run unveils its latest store in Winter Park.

The bagel shop will be located at 1332 N. Orange Avenue and will have a soft opening from June 17 to 19.

Read: WATCH: Flagler County crews rescue large sea turtle trapped on rocks

The store said that as a token of gratitude, community heroes are invited for a complimentary bagel by presenting their work ID or wearing their uniform.

  • Monday, June 17, 2024: Healthcare workers
  • Tuesday, June 18, 2024: Teachers and School Staff
  • Wednesday, June 19, 2024: First Responders and Military (active and veterans)

Read: ‘Continental Clásico’: Orlando expects record attendance for USA vs. Brazil at Camping World Stadium

Jeff’s Bagel Run will officially open on June 20, with an official ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

The first 200 customers on opening day will receive an exclusive Jeff’s Bagel Run car magnet and complimentary bagel cards.

Read: Brevard Zoo to release sea turtle named Van Gogh this week

Customers purchasing a dozen or more bagels during the grand opening days will receive a limited-edition Winter Park bagel bag while supplies last.

Jeff’s Bagel Run also has locations in Celebration, College Park, Ocoee, O-Town West, and Oviedo.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read