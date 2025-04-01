Central Florida teenager is heading to Hollywood after receiving golden ticket on American Idol

ORLANDO, Fla. — 17-year-old Caroline Brett impressed the judges on American Idol and is now headed to Hollywood.

Channel 9 had the opportunity to talk to the Edgewater junior about her incredible audition and how she’s preparing for what’s next.

“I’ve kind of always been singing like... it’s kind of just been something I’ve grown up with, and it’s never really left my life.” Brett said.

That raw talent and her technical training brought her to American Idol.

“I was so nervous. I was so nervous, and it’s one of those, I had like, a switch in my brain when I walked in. I was like, ‘Well, I can’t walk out the door,’ so I went in, and I was like, ‘Okay, I have to go sing.” Brett stated

Caroline’s performance was strong and emotional, and this is just the beginning—Hollywood week awaits!

“You get to find out who makes it to the live rounds, and it’s very stressful. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!” Brett said.

Caroline’s passion is unmatched, and it shows in her performance. Her family hosted a watch party last night, and her loved ones, friends, and school community have always been there cheering her on. She is truly a force to be reckoned with.

“It’s never too early to pursue a talent or something that interests you because you never know what could happen,” she advised.

