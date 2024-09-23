Sunny and dry in Central Florida before tropical system brings big chances this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and mainly dry on Monday.

Our area will only see a 20% chance of a pop-up shower on Monday afternoon.

Most of the rain will fall on the East Coast, with an easterly flow coming from the Atlantic Ocean.

We will have lots of sunshine and highs around 92 degrees.

Right now, much focus is on a tropical system that could form in the Caribbean over the next few days.

The system will move into the Gulf of Mexico around Wednesday and push north to the Gulf coast of Florida.

The storm could eventually make its way to Florida’s Big Bend area or even the Tampa area.

Regardless of where it goes, the tropical system will bring significant rain and storms to Central Florida this week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

