Gulf Coast braces for potential tropical system impact

ORLANDO, Fla. — The threat of a tropical system impacting parts of the Gulf Coast is increasing.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 97L, which is organizing in the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Conditions are conducive for further organization, and the area has an 80% chance of development.

A tropical depression or tropical storm will likely form in the next few days.

The complex is anticipated to lift northward into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen further.

Many computer models indicate possible impacts along the northern and northeastern Gulf coast later this week.

It is too early to know the exact track, intensity, and specific impacts on Central Florida.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest information over the next several days.

