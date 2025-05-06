Father charged with murder of infant girl in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a man in connection to the death of his infant daughter in Orange County.

Darius Nichols, 20, has been charged with with first degree murder.

Nichols recently told investigators that the 3-month-old girl fell off a sofa, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

But OCSO investigators said an autopsy found the baby had skull fractures and broken ribs in different stages of healing.

Nichols has also been charged with aggravated child abuse.

“In her short life, baby Nova suffered horrific abuse and trauma. She is resting peacefully now, and our detectives will get justice for baby Nova,” OCSO said in a social media post.

ARRESTED: Darius Stephone Nichols, 20, for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse in the death of his 3-month-old daughter, Nova. Nichols told investigators that the baby fell from the sofa and became unresponsive on April 30. An autopsy showed baby Nova‘s skull was… pic.twitter.com/PRC1o6MGWp — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 6, 2025

