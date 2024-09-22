Police: Car chase ending in officers shooting at car and driver

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said it is investigating a car chase that ended with officers shooting at the car and driver Sunday morning.

The Police Department said officers pursued a car from the 1800 block of Northeast 14th Street to a diner at 5125 East Silver Springs Boulevard.

In the diner parking lot, investigators said officers fired their service weapons at the car and driver.

Officers said the driver was not struck and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Ocala Police said they are investigating the incident and that more details can be shared when available.

