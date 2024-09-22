Starbucks debuts new Pecan Crunch Oatmilk latte

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starbucks unveiled a new seasonal beverage, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, this week.

Starbucks said for a limited-time the drink combines the flavors of pecan pie with blonde espresso and oatmilk.

The coffee shop said the latte features brown butter notes and holiday baking spices, topped with a pecan crunch.

Coffee lovers can enjoy it hot or iced, with the option of adding vanilla sweet cream cold foam.

Starbucks said it will also introduce a salted pecan cream cold foam.

