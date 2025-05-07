Charity run by Orange Co. Commissioner’s husband faces fine for unlawfully fundraising

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The charity run by Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe’s husband may be facing a penalty after a state investigation found the organization solicited donations unlawfully.

This is after 9 Investigates reported the IRS revoked All Star Dads’ tax exemption status in May 2024. 9 Investigates also reported Uribe gave her husband’s charity hundreds of free Orange County Skybox tickets to events like Orlando Magic games while the IRS site shows All Star Dads failed to file annual reports. Social media posts show those Orange County Skybox tickets to same events were raffled off by All Star Dads at fundraisers.

Now, the state says the charity didn’t have the license to have those fundraisers.

All Star Dads could be facing a penalty of up to $5,000, according to the complaint filed against All Star Dads by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the state agency that oversees charities. The complaint says the state found All Star Dads “continuously solicited funds under the false pretense it is a 501 (c) (3)” and “misrepresented to the public that they were a non-profit, tax-exempt organization despite not filing the required forms for three consecutive years with the federal Internal Revenue Service.”

Kevin Sutton told 9 Investigates by text Tuesday that he’s requested for an administrative judge to hear this case before paying any fine. Sutton confirmed he’s closed the All Star Dads program since our reporting.

On All Star Dads’ Facebook, you can see the many fundraisers All Star Dads hosted and promoted. Just last June, it held its Third Annual Fatherhood Breakfast Fundraiser. On the flyer, it’s advertised as a 501(C)(3) charitable organization and says all proceeds would continue to fund programs through All Star Dads.

However, according to the IRS site, it hasn’t been a 501(C)(3) since May 15, 2024. The site shows Kevin Sutton’s organization hasn’t submitted any documents to the IRS since 2020. The IRS automatically revokes charity’s tax-exemption status if the organization fails to file annually for three consecutive years.

The State said All Star Dads wasn’t licensed to solicit for donations or have any of these fundraisers since 2019. The state’s complaint points out in its evidence that All Star Dads would also solicit donations on its website. PayPal receipts show the organization received funds without a state license from 2019 up to September 2024, the complaint says.

9 Investigates found Sutton’s wife, Commissioner Uribe, would list All-Star Dads as sponsors to food drives and other events she would host through her county office that she promoted on Facebook along with All-Star Dad’s fundraisers. We tried to ask her about that state investigation in the same spot we typically interview other commissioners during their meeting break, but instead, Uribe told 9 Investigates it was “inappropriate” to ask about this at a commission meeting.

“Do you want to answer anything about All-Star Dads? We heard about the state investigation,” Webb said, beginning to ask Commissioner Uribe about the investigation.

“I’m at the BCC. This is inappropriate,” Uribe told 9 Investigates as County Administrator Byron Brooks motioned for our crew to leave from asking Uribe, a public official, questions during the break of a public meeting.

