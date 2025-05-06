Marion County to review proposal for youth sports, entertainment complex in Ocala

, Fla. — A new entertainment complex could come to the World Equestrian Center in Ocala.

Marion County leaders are reviewing plans to bring multiple sports fields, an indoor sports facility, a new restaurant, and additional hotel rooms to the property North of State Road 40.

The project is in the early development phases, but Ocala Mayor Ben Marciano is one of many now supporting the project.

“It just really touches something for everyone, depending on what sport you’re in,” said Marciano, “This is going to be a great resource for not only kids to get off the street and get active in programs, but also something for families in our community.”

The Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian concept plan shows the project would include multiple outdoor fields that could be used for baseball, football, and basketball, plus an indoor arena that could host graduation ceremonies, concerts, and ice hockey.

Marciano told Channel 9 he believes the project would fill a need in the community.

“We are considered a sports facility desert. Kids in our community, if they want to participate in tournaments, they have to travel to Gainesville or Tavares. Think of a single mom trying to make that work,” said the Mayor, “Those kids a lot of times miss out on those opportunities.

Marion county resident, Melissa Billings told Channel 9 she recalled the long days ushering her now grown kids to far away sports practices. Billings thinks the project could provide a needed alternative for kids in Marion County.

“They don’t have anywhere else to play and they’ve expanded as much as they can,” said Billings.

The project developers have asked Marion County to increase existing limits on hotel rooms from 1,350 to 1,650 rooms; and remove existing restrictions on concerts for the facility.

A spokesperson for Marion County said the project is now being reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Committee and the earliest the project would come up for a discussion in that committee is on May 19th.

As the county now considers possible impact to nearby roadways and reviews concept plans, Marciano sees the development as something that would draw visitors to the area too.

“It’s going to be a benefit to our local businesses and our tax revenue and so I really do think this is a win-win,” said the Mayor.

