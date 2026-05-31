Cold front to bring widespread storms on Tuesday, highs in the upper 80s

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an unsettled end to the weekend, and more rain and storms are on the way for Monday.

The rain and storms will slowly fade away again this evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 31, 2026 (WFTV)

More active weather is ahead for Monday. After a fairly quiet morning, scattered rain and storms will develop in the PM hours. The greatest threat for activity will be along and east of I-4, with temperatures in the upper 80s.

We have Weather On the Way for Tuesday as a cold front nears the area. Fairly widespread storms are expected late in the day, and some storms could be strong. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, May 31, 2026 (WFTV)

Some much drier air will begin to push into the area for midweek, reducing rain chances. Expect scattered activity both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s.

Rain chances look minimal to close out the work week, and the drier air will likely persist into next weekend.

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