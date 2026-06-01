Daytona Beach hosts Hang Eight Dog Surfing Extravaganza

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of dogs gathered Sunday in Daytona Beach as the Hang Eight Dog Surfing Extravaganza made its Volusia County debut behind the Hard Rock Hotel. The event drew families, animal lovers, and spectators for a day of surfing, contests, and community fun, with proceeds benefiting Volusia County Animal Services.

Competitions were held throughout the day for the dogs, including surfing competitions and a costume contest.

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Proceeds from the event will go toward adoption, rescue, urgent medical care, and other programs that help aid Volusia County Animal Services.

For more information about Volusia County Animal Services, visit www.volusia.org/animalservices.

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