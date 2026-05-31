Police arrested a woman after her child was left in a vehicle in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department arrested 27-year-old Latana Williams on Child Neglect charges after she discovered her child unresponsive in her car.

According to DPD, Latana was donating plasma at Grifols Biomat in DeLand.

Latana discovered her child, and a bystander called 911 before performing CPR on the child, before EMS showed up.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Channel 9 is on scene and will provide the latest updates.

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