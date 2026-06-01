Volusia County hosts in-person events for hurricane-affected homeowners

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s Transform386 Homeowner Recovery Program is hosting in-person intake events throughout June and early July at regional libraries, providing one-on-one assistance to homeowners affected by Hurricanes Ian and Milton.

The outreach events will allow residents to speak directly with program staff, ask questions and review eligibility requirements. Staff will also guide homeowners on the necessary documentation and assist step-by-step through the application process, helping eligible residents successfully access recovery support.

All intake events will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Thursday, June 4 – New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 South Dixie Freeway

Thursday, June 11 – Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway

Thursday, June 18 – Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle

Thursday, June 25 – Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 South Beach Street

Wednesday, July 1 – Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.

Residents can find more information about the Homeowner Recovery Program, review eligibility requirements, and apply online by visiting www.transform386.org.

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