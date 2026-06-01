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No. 4 Auburn tops UCF to end Knights season in Auburn Regional

The Knights lost to Milwaukee Saturday night and their season ended on Sunday.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
UCF celebrated their NCAA Tournament selection with a pool party. UCF celebrated their NCAA Tournament selection with a pool party. (UCF Athletics)
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

AUBURN, AL — UCF’s season came to a close Sunday night with a 9-3 loss to No. 4 national seed Auburn in an Auburn Regional elimination game.

After a number of weather delays, the Knights cut the Tigers lead to 4-3 with a solo homer from Zak Skinner in the sixth inning. Auburn then scored the final five runs of the night.

The Knights made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years under head coach Rich Wallace, but they once again fall short in regional play.

UCF finished with 19 Big 12 wins and finished in third place in the Big 12 standings in 2026.

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