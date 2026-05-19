Casselberry rollover incident leads to temporary lane shutdown

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Early this morning, a single-vehicle rollover at SR 436 and Jasmine Road in Casselberry prompted a swift response from the Seminole County Fire Department and Casselberry Police Department.
The incident, involving two patients, led to a temporary shutdown of three lanes.
The fire crew confirms that one patient was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
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