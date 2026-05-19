Seminole County

Casselberry rollover incident leads to temporary lane shutdown

Single-vehicle rollover at SR 436 and Jasmine Road in Casselberry prompts swift response from fire and police. One patient transported with injuries.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Single-vehicle rollover at SR 436 and Jasmine Road in Casselberry Single-vehicle rollover at SR 436 and Jasmine Road in Casselberry prompts swift response from fire and police. One patient transported with injuries.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Early this morning, a single-vehicle rollover at SR 436 and Jasmine Road in Casselberry prompted a swift response from the Seminole County Fire Department and Casselberry Police Department.

Single-vehicle rollover at SR 436 and Jasmine Road In Casselberry A single-vehicle rollover at SR 436 and Jasmine Road in Casselberry prompts a swift response from fire and police. One patient was transported with injuries.

The incident, involving two patients, led to a temporary shutdown of three lanes.

The fire crew confirms that one patient was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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