Casselberry rollover incident leads to temporary lane shutdown

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Early this morning, a single-vehicle rollover at SR 436 and Jasmine Road in Casselberry prompted a swift response from the Seminole County Fire Department and Casselberry Police Department.

Single-vehicle rollover at SR 436 and Jasmine Road In Casselberry A single-vehicle rollover at SR 436 and Jasmine Road in Casselberry prompts a swift response from fire and police. One patient was transported with injuries.

The incident, involving two patients, led to a temporary shutdown of three lanes.

The fire crew confirms that one patient was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

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