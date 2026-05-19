Orlando boy with cerebral palsy gets adaptive tricycle from Wheelchairs 4 Kids

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 3-year-old Orlando boy with cerebral palsy is getting new help to stay active and play alongside his twin brother.

Tanias was born prematurely and spent the first four months of his life in the NICU.

At 18 months old, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a condition that affects his mobility and physical development.

Because of his condition, Tanias needs specialized equipment to help strengthen his muscles and support his development.

His family reached out to Wheelchairs 4 Kids, a nonprofit organization that provides medical equipment and assistive devices to children when insurance does not cover the cost.

With support from Suncoast Credit Union, Tanias received an adaptive tricycle.

Tanias C wheelchairs 4 kids

The specialized bike is designed to help improve strength, coordination and mobility while giving Tanias a safe way to enjoy outdoor play.

His mother said the tricycle will allow him to ride alongside his twin brother and gain more independence.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids provides wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications, and other medical equipment to children with physical disabilities at no cost to their families through its Let’s Roll program.

The organization also hosts events through its Wheely Fun Days inclusion program, giving children it serves opportunities to socialize and have fun.

More information is available through Wheelchairs 4 Kids.

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