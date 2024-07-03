Officials offer safety tips for teen drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Only Channel 9 was at the meeting for the “Florida Teen Driving Safety Coalition” where leaders reviewed the newest data.

Getting behind the wheel is an exciting time for teens, and traffic leaders want to ensure their safety.

Melissa Hamrick leads the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition and said, “We all have the power to save a life. Your own is probably the most important one.”

It’s a grant-funded coalition through the Florida Department of Transportation with more than 47 organizations committed to helping teens drive their best.

“All are working together to reduce, prevent, eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries among teen drivers,” Hamrick said.

New data shows that Miami-Dade County ranks highest in the total number of fatalities and crashes involving teen drivers, while Orange County ranks highest in the total number of serious injury crashes involving teen drivers.

Lieutenant Tara Crescenzi from the Florida Highway Patrol said, “It’s unfortunate that we are still seeing teens that are not wearing their seat belts, and they are involved in these crashes where they have serious injuries because they were not properly restrained.”

Crescenzi said troopers see a lack of seatbelts and love for phones daily from teen drivers.

Crescenzi said, “They have to keep their mind and their eyes on driving because taking those fives off the road for a second could have life-altering consequences.”

The lessons are simple but don’t happen often enough.

These teens worked together to figure out how they can incorporate these conversations into their classrooms.

Shyla Hardowar, a teen driver, said, “Your choices make all the difference in you arriving safely”.

