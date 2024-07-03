Man on vacation drowns at Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A West Virginia man drowned in Volusia County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Officials said around 2 p.m. the man was in the water with his wife and kids in front of the Daytona Grand Oceanfront Hotel on A1A when he drowned.

The 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The surf is rough and will likely be rougher tomorrow, so Beach Patrol plans to fly the red flag over the next days.

“Right now, our part-time lifeguard status looks at about 50 or 60 tower guards out there and then also out full-time personnel will be out there on patrol, said Beach Safety Director Tammy Malphur. “Do not go in the water if there’s not a tower.”

