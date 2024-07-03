Hurricane Beryl still a Cat 4 storm as it closes in on Jamaica

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Beryl is maintaining its Category 4 strength as it barrels toward Jamaica.

The National Hurricane Center clocked the storm’s maximum winds at 145 mph late Wednesday morning.

Beryl is is moving closer to the southern coastline of Jamaica.

Tropical storm conditions are already spreading across the island, with hurricane conditions expected over the next several hours.

Beryl will bring devastating winds and storm surge to portions of the island.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storm surge may peak around 9 feet in some areas of the coast, while up to a foot of rain could pose a flooding and mudslide risk.

Beryl’s organization has suffered somewhat due to wind shear, with the eye becoming less visible, Waldenberger said.

A continuation of wind shear should allow Beryl to further weaken before the Yucatan, but the storm may reorganize after moving into the Gulf again by this weekend.

