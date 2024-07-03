Wednesday: Another scorcher with a chance for storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for more sweltering conditions Wednesday.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the afternoon heat could make it feel like 106° outside.

Heat index values will range from 100° to 106° during the hottest part of the day.

Central Florida forecast for Wednesday (WFTV staff)

High temperatures will actually top out in the low to mid 90s, but the humidity will make it feel much hotter at times.

Afternoon showers and storms are possible.

Crimi said there’s a 30% chance of rain in Central Florida, with areas along I-4 and inland having the best chance for sea breeze showers and storms.

