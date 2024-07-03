Advent Health gives tips on how to prevent heat related illnesses

ORLANDO, Fla. — With summer almost reaching its peak with the heat, Advent Health has tips to avoid and prevent heat-related illnesses.

Advent Health’s Centra Care Medical Director, Dr. Tim Hendricks, spoke to Channel 9 to discuss safety tips.

Staying hydrated throughout your day is very important, but getting out of the sun is just as important, if not more.

Taking breaks throughout the day to limit the exposure can help lower your overall body temperature.

“Drink plenty of water, but it’s a misconception that if you drink plenty of water, you’re going to prevent heat exhaustion,” Dr. Kendricks said. You’ve got to keep your body temperature down, stay inside, and stay in the shade if you start to feel those symptoms come on.”

Some symptoms of heat exhaustion to look out for can include nausea, shakiness, palpitations and fatigue.

