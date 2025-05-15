Prime downtown Orlando restaurant space returns to market with buildout nearly complete

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A prime restaurant space on the ground floor of an Orlando office building has quietly returned to the market — this time with its buildout at nearly 75% completion.

Jeré Matheny, vice president of brokerage services at First Capital Property Group and the broker looking to backfill the space, told Orlando Business Journal, “it would be nice to land a fast-casual, Michelin chef-type concept that would be a draw to downtown.”

The 1,924-square-foot, second-generation space at 2 S. Orange Ave. — at the southwest corner of Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard — had been leased by Tampa-based Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls franchisee Dominick Chiuchiolo the past two years.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group