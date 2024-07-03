Today: Holiday favorite Red Hot & Boom returns to Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Setup continues in Altamonte Springs as the city gears up for its 27th Annual Red Hot & Boom celebration.

The event is one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in Central Florida.

Festivities are expected to run at Cranes Roost Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3.

“Show our patriotism, our gratitude for the independence we all have,” Frank Martz, Altamonte Springs City Manager, said.

City leaders expect anywhere from 150,000 to 250,000 people to attend the event, so they are encouraging visitors to plan ahead.

Be prepared for multiple road closures at the park and surrounding area.

Starting at 5 p.m., performances from at least five different artists will kick off.

Get ready for an incredible music lineup at #RedHotandBoom! We’ve got amazing bands ready to rock the stage & keep the party going all night long: Relic, Voodoo Moonshine, The Intracoastals, No Lonely Hearts & Blue Stone Circle. Who are you excited to see? https://t.co/tCuh2XPye4 pic.twitter.com/jzcqhNkpH8 — Altamonte Springs (@CityofAltamonte) July 1, 2024

To end the night, a 25-minute fireworks display will brighten the night sky. Thousands of bursts will ignite at around 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

“We’re going to shoot almost 15,000 fireworks, about 10 every second,” Martz said. “It’s going to be intense, dense.”

