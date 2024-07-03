Fourth of July: 9 firework safety tips

ORLANDO, Fla. — Independence Day is this week, and Americans celebrate the Fourth of July in many ways.

One of the most common ways is to set off fireworks.

It’s best to leave it to the professionals, but if you use legal consumer fireworks, take precautions.

Here are nine safety tips to help you safely enjoy the holiday:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks. Older children should have adult supervision. Don’t re-light or light malfunctioning fireworks. Never use fireworks when impaired by drugs or alcohol. Don’t light fireworks indoors. Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands. Use them away from people, houses and flammable material. Don’t point or throw fireworks at someone else. Only light one device at a time and keep a safe distance after lighting. Keep a bucket of water in case you need to quickly extinguish fireworks.

