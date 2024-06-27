Fourth of July fireworks displays in Central Florida for 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to spend your Fouth of July with some fun and excitement Central Florida has got you covered.

There will be plenty of fireworks displays days leading to and on Independence day.

July 3

Disney Fireworks

Magic Kingdom and Epcot

Nightly fireworks displays at Magic Kingdom and Epcot are magical any time of year. But during 4th of July weekend, patriotic magic is added! You can catch the display at Magic Kingdom each night, or head to Epcot for the nightly show including fireworks, music and special lighting effects.

Make 4th of July in Orlando unforgettable with a Disney Fireworks Cruise. Cruises leave from Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort and chart a course to the International Gateway near World Showcase Lagoon for a celebration including fireworks, lasers and synchronized audio. There are also a few options in the Magic Kingdom resorts area.

If you’re on a budget, check out one of these spots for viewing Disney fireworks outside the parks.

Mount Dora’s Freedom on the Waterfront

Mount Dora; 5:00 p.m.

The city of Mout Dora hosts the community for live music, food trucks and fireworks on the shores of Lake Dora. A fireworks show will dazzle the crowd at 9:15 p.m. on July 3, the eve of the holiday itself. Find the festivities beginning at 5 p.m. July 3 at 100 N. Donnelly St. and 310 S. Tremain St. in Mount Dora. More information: ci.mount-dora.fl.us

Red Hot & Boom

Altamonte Springs; 5:00 p.m.

Altamonte Springs brings the city’s larger-than-life fireworks display to Cranes Roost Park for its 27th year. In addition to the display at 9:30 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, food and family-friendly activities. The music lineup includes The Intracoastals, Voodoo Moonshine, Blue Stone Circle, No Lonely Hearts and Relic. Drones, large coolers or coolers on wheels, glass containers, alcohol, grilling and pets are prohibited. There is a beer garden at the event with food and drinks available for purchase. The free event begins at 5 p.m. July 3 at 274 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs. More information: altamonte.org

July 4

Winter Park’s Annual 4th of July Celebration

Morse Museum; 9:30 a.m

Winter Park brings families free cookies, mini pies and water (while supplies last), plus a kids zone, a bicycle parade and a live musical performance by the School of Rock Winter Park and the Bach Festival Brass Ensemble and Choir in Central Park. The Morse Museum will be open with free admission from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4. Explore the celebration from 9-11 a.m. July 4 at 150 W. Morse Blvd. in Winter Park. More information: cityofwinterpark.org

Fourth of July Block Party and Car Show

Bill Breeze Park; 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The city of Ocoee Parks & Recreation Department and Shannon Till State Farm will present the Fourth of July Block Party and Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Bill Breeze Park, 125 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ocoee.

The event will feature food trucks, live music, a deejay, free activities and even a classic car show in partnership with Past & Present Motor Cars.

Red, White and BOOM at LEGOLAND

LEGOLAND Florida Resort – Winter Haven; 1:00-9:00 p.m.

Celebrate the 4th of July with a bang at LEGOLAND Florida Resort during Red, White and Boom. With special 3D glasses that turn ordinary fireworks into millions of exploding bricks, this July 4th celebration is sure to dazzle and delight.

Promenade at Sunset Walk Star Spangled Celebration

Promenade at Sunset Walk (Margaritaville Resort Orlando); 3-11 p.m.

Head to this walkable entertainment and shopping hub for some Independence Day celebrations. Prepare for a live music celebration with DFALC in concert, followed by the Sunset Walk Independence Fireworks Spectacular!

Entertainment will include Special guest DJ Scotty B. and the DFALC Guitar Army on the Main Stage, Bar Fly in concert with DJ Elie-Rok on the South Side Stage, and DJ Rick GZ on the Promenade Plaza Stage.

Fireworks at the Fountain

Lake Eola Park; 4-10p.m. (Fireworks at 9:10 p.m.)

This year marks the 47th Annual Fireworks at the Fountain celebration in downtown Orlando at our city’s iconic Lake Eola Park. The fun kicks off at 4pm with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and food/drinks available for purchase from on-site vendors. You’re allowed to bring picnic blankets, chairs, and a cooler filled with your favorite snacks and nonalcoholic drinks to enjoy. Dogs are welcome, too.

The epic fireworks display will begin at 9:10pm. The finale will include a dazzling display set to a patriotic performance from the Orlando Concert Band.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Leesburg’s 4th of July Celebration

Venetian Gardens; 4:00 p.m.

The city of Leesburg offers a waterski show, children’s activities, carnival rides, live music and the “largest fireworks display in Lake County” at 9 p.m. with great viewing from all around Venetian Cove. The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. July 4 at 201 E. Dixie Ave. in Leesburg. More information: leesburgpartnership.com

Fourth of July Celebration

Avalon Park; 5:00 p.m.

Avalon Park hosts an apple pie baking contest, a bike parade, a bounce park, a 5K run (at 8 a.m.), vendors, community performances and music for the public. In addition, there will be a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Enjoy festivities 5-9 p.m. July 4 in downtown Avalon Park. More information: avalonparkorlando.com

Party in the Park & Fireworks

Downtown Winter Garden; 6:00 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.)

Bring a chair, blanket, or have a seat in the grass for this annual Winter Garden tradition! Keep your eyes on the sky for one of the best firework displays in West Orange County. Live music, family activities, food, and more keep the evening fun for all ages!

Downtown Winter Garden is also decked out in patriotic decor. Parking is available at Health Central Park and Dillard Street Elementary. No personal fireworks nor alcohol is permitted. Bring a chair or blanket.

Star Spangled Sanford

Riverwalk / Fort Mellon Park area; 7– 10 p.m.

Plan a full day in Sanford strolling the streets to visit your favorite local restaurants and breweries followed by evening fireworks. The sparks will fly over Lake Monroe just after sunset. The show will be set to music and will last for about 20 minutes. Make sure to pack blankets and chairs for comfy viewing along the water. There’s a Star Spangled Sanford Kids’ Zone too!

