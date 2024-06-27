Several Florida sites raided during military investigation, but details slim

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General (OIG) raided multiple sites across Florida this week as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The raids, which took place on Tuesday, also included investigators with the Army.

That day, Skywitness 9 captured images of law enforcement activity at 2710 Discovery Drive in east Orange County, including video of objects being removed from the facility.

The site houses Cole Engineering, a military contractor that does modeling and simulation work.

The OIG spokeswoman refused to say whether that scene was one of their raids or provide any information about the locations they hit.

“We are not identifying anyone involved because of the active status of this investigation,” she wrote.

Cole Engineering, the US Army, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.

The Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General was established in 1982 and primarily investigates agency fraud, abuse, and waste.

