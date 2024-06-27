‘It could have been so much more’: Pulse Survivor Walk will not happen

ORLANDO, Fla. — It appears the Orlando Health Survivors Walk will not happen.

OnePULSE Foundation originally planned to dedicate three blocks to the journey survivors took the morning of the Pulse shooting. This was until the nonprofit dissolved at the end of last year.

The city says it’s not picking up the project and is focused solely on the memorial.

Survivors say this could have been a place for them to reflect.

“I put my bandana in his bullet hole, and I held it there, and I was like, oh my God, what are we going to do?,” said Chris Hansen. “All I could see is all these people around us trying to make it somewhere, and they’re all heading that direction.”

Chris Hansen says he witnessed survivors limping and carrying the wounded toward Orlando Health.

This all happened while Hansen was trying to stop two victims from bleeding out. Both survived.

Just moments earlier, they, including Hansen, were inside the Pulse Nightclub when the gunman opened fire. Hansen was able to escape before the gunman held the victims hostage.

In the moments after, victims were waiting on first responders. More police were arriving at the scene. Hansen explained how law enforcement and some survivors carried victims outside of the blocked off zone in trucks where ambulances were waiting.

“There weren’t enough vehicles to load people up with,” Hansen said.

Tiara Parker was rescued from the club hours later. She, her cousin and friends were held hostage by the gunman during the three-hour standoff.

When law enforcement found her, she was shot in the abdomen, hip and arm. She was fading in and out of consciousness.

“Before I knew it, I just went out, and the next thing I knew, they were kind of slinging me onto the truck,” Parker said. She says three other victims were on the back of the pickup truck with her. She was transported to an ambulance that took her blocks down to Orlando Health.

For them, that journey to the hospital meant survival. 44 victims made it to Orlando Health. Only 35 arrived alive.

“Those minutes, those moments, could have been valuable,” Parker said.

OnePULSE Foundation planned to remember the journey many survivors took. French firm Coldefy published renderings of the walk.

Orlando Health even donated $1 million in February 2019 to have naming rights over the Survivors’ Walk. The hospital says the donation was “unrestricted” so onePULSE could spend it on anything-- from construction to scholarships.

Former onePULSE executive director Deborah Bowie tells 9 Investigates the money was spent on the Foundation’s operating costs before she joined the Foundation in 2022.

Survivors say the walk could have been an opportunity to reflect.

“If we take that walk and just remember, okay, you know what? I survived this. There is meaning for life again. Or that person didn’t survive so this walk is dedicated to you, because you couldn’t make this walk. You were still on that dance floor,” Hansen said. “This walk could have been so much more. No one could ever, ever understand.”

Orlando Health said it never requested a refund of its contribution and supports the City of Orlando’s plans.

The city says the only plan they have in the works now is an ongoing project along South Orange Avenue including expanding the sidewalks and pedestrian enhancements. The City says other agencies are involved including FDOT and OUC.

OnePULSE Foundation contributed $50,000 towards the upgrades.

