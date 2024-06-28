Fireworks at the Fountain: What to know before you go

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando’s Independence Day celebration is less than a week away.

The City of Orlando will host its annual Fireworks at the Fountain for the fourth of July.

Families and friends can enjoy live music, food, and an extravagant fireworks show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Where is Fireworks at the Fountain?

Fireworks at the Fountain will be at Lake Eola

When is Fireworks at the Fountain?

The event will take place on the Fourth of July from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fireworks are set to go off at 9:10 p.m.

Parking and Transportation

Parking is available in downtown surface lots and garages. Click here for an interactive map of options.

Downtown residents and those parking in a location other than the Library Garage on Central Boulevard are encouraged to use the free downtown LYMMO circulator. Click here to view the LYMMO map.

Event attendees are encouraged to use alternative methods of transportation to visit Fireworks at the Fountain, including ride share services, carpooling, buses, and bicycles.

Road Closures

Robinson Street from Rosalind Avenue to Summerlin Avenue (closed 7 a.m. to midnight)

Eola Drive from Robinson Street to Washington Street (closed 7 a.m. to midnight)

Rosalind Avenue from South Street to Robinson Street (closed 2 p.m. to midnight)

Central Boulevard from Rosalind Avenue to Eola Drive (closed 2 p.m. to midnight)

Fireworks at the Fountain Road Closures (WFTV)

Prohibited Items

You may not stake anything into the ground (umbrellas, tents, etc.)

No outside alcohol (outside food and non-alcoholic beverages OK)

No personal fireworks

No unauthorized vending or soliciting

Click here for Park rules and other prohibited items

Allowed Items

Coolers (no outside alcohol permitted)

Umbrellas (do not stake anything into the park grass)

Chairs and picnic blankets/beach towels

Leashed, well-behaved pets

Will there be food?

Food and drinks will be available to purchase from vendors at the park.

How much does it cost?

Admission is free.

