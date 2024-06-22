July 4th holiday expected to break travel record in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The approaching July 4th holiday is anticipated to break travel records.

AAA expects nearly 71 million people to travel more than 50 miles on Independence Day.

Nearly 4.5 million of those are expected to be Floridians.

Overall, about 3.5 million more people will likely be traveling for the holiday weekend this year compared to last.

