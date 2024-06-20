By the numbers: AAA breaks down the July 4 travel forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Independence Day holiday is fast approaching, and AAA has released a robust 2024 travel forecast.

AAA defines the Independence Day Holiday Travel Period as a 9-day stretch, from June 29 to July 7.

The auto club said you can expect more cars on the road than in recent years, both in Florida and across the US.

Let’s start with the bigger picture.

Nationwide, AAA said nearly 71 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home.

That’s a projection of 3.5 million more than those who traveled during 2023′s Fourth of July holiday.

Most — about 60 million — will travel by car, while nearly 6 million will take to the air to get away for the holiday.

AAA: 2024 Independence Day Travel Forecast AAA predicts an uptick in year-over-year travel. (AAA)

In Florida, folks traveling 50 or more miles from home within the Sunshine State will also likely increase year-over-year.

About 4.5 million Floridians will hit the road starting on June 29, roughly 300,000 more than a year ago, and nearly one million more than in 2022.

Record-breaking holiday ahead! AAA projects nearly 71 million people will travel over July 4th week.

While far fewer Floridians are expected to fly than drive during this travel period, air travel is also projected to climb beyond recent years.

“The summer travel season is off to a hot start and we expect to set new travel records on the road and in the sky during the week of Independence Day,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA, said.

If you’re wondering how gas prices will stack up to recent years, so far things are on the right track.

Nationally, June gas prices averaged $3.32 per gallon, about 9 cents less than the same period for 2023, according to AAA.

Will they stay lower? That remains to be seen.

“Oil prices did regain some strength last week,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said Monday, which “could cause the plunge at the pump to stall,” he added.

To check gas prices in whatever zip code you venture into this July 4 travel season, near or far, click here.

