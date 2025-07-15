Local officials to address plans on ICE detainee pipeline to ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Immigration will be a big topic of discussion during Tuesday’s Orange County Commissioners’ meeting.

The meeting will address a proposal for corrections officers to transport ICE detainees from the Orange County Jail to immigration facilities, including “Alligator Alcatraz” in the Everglades.

Elected officials and immigration rights advocates are planning to speak about Orange County’s involvement with ICE.

The Orange County Jail currently houses ICE detainees, and the commissioners are reviewing their intergovernmental agreement with ICE.

The proposed new agreement would expand the role of local law enforcement in the transportation of these detainees.

The facility in the Everglades is part of the broader network of immigration detention centers where detainees may be transported.

The involvement of local law enforcement in federal immigration enforcement has been a contentious issue, with advocates arguing it could lead to increased tensions within immigrant communities.

