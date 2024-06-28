Red Hot & Boom: What to know before you go

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Central Florida’s hottest Independence Day celebration is right around the corner.

The City of Altamonte Springs will host its annual Red Hot & Boom for the Fourth of July.

Families and friends can enjoy live music, food and a spectacular fireworks show.

Here is what you need to know:

Where is Red Hot & Boom?

Red Hot & Boom will be at Cranes Roost Park.

When is Red Hot Boom?

The Fourth of July event will be on July 3, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fireworks are set to begin at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Who is performing?

The 2024 Red Hot & Boom lineup is in performance order: The Intracoastals, Voodoo Moonshine, Blue Stone Circle, No Lonely Hearts and Relic.

Red Hot & Boom Beer Garden

Relax with various beers, wines and spirits, including locally crafted options, at the Red Hot & Boom Beer Garden.

Guests must be 21 and older to enter the private, covered area in Cranes Roost Park Plaza from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is free, while food and drinks are available for purchase.

Each guest must present a valid photo ID, and they will receive a wristband.

Space is limited.

Prohibited items

No drones

No unauthorized weapons or sharp objects

No large coolers (over 2′ x 2′) or coolers on wheels

No personal fireworks

No glass

No alcohol/drugs

No grilling, propane tanks or open flames

No pets are permitted in Cranes Roost Park starting at 7 a.m.

Allowed items

Pop-up tents/canopies - maximum size 10′ x 10′ with no sidesNote: Signs, tents, canopies and umbrellas in the amphitheater must be taken down at 5 p.m. All others must be taken down at sundown.

Blankets/tarps - no bigger than 10′ x 10′

Folding/beach chairs only

Personal soft-sided coolers - must be carried in by shoulder strap or single handle (no wheels)

Restrooms

Over 65 portable restrooms and two park restrooms will be located throughout the site.

Will there be food?

Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Concessions will be onsite at the venue.

How much does it cost?

Admission is free.

Where can you park?

Event parking will be at the Altamonte Mall and surrounding areas.

Click here for road closures and additional traffic tips.

What if I need help?

The city has offered contact information for the event. See them below:

Events Hotline: (407) 571-8863

Lost and found: (321) 436-3244

