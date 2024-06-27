Blue Man Group to make Orlando return at I-Drive venue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Blue Man Group is making its return to Central Florida after departing its previous home at Universal Orlando Resort three years ago.

The iconic musical show will be back in Orlando on International Drive at the Icon Park entertainment destination. It will be housed in a new 500-seat theater whose features were designed with the show in mind and include state-of-the-art acoustics, lighting and video capabilities.

Development of the theater is in the planning stage and navigating approval processes, with the goal of opening in late 2024, added a release. Orlando Business Journal first reported on the new theater in March.

Read: Several Florida sites raided during military investigation

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group