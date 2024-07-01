Preparations underway for Red, Hot, & Boom

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Set up is underway in Altamonte Springs as the city gears up for Red, Hot, & Boom at Cranes Roost Park.

The event is Wednesday, July 3rd, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It is one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in Florida. It will feature several live music performances and a show in the sky.

“We’re going to shoot almost 15,000 fireworks, about 10 every second,” Frank Martz, Altamonte Spring’s City Manager, said. “It’s going to be intense, dense.”

The city is expecting 150,000 to 250,000 people to attend the event. Everyone’s safety will be at the top of mind.

“Let’s leave the event to the professionals this year,” Tod Zellers, the Assistant Chief of the Seminole County Fire Department, said. “Even if you don’t think its going to be a hazard, fireworks are hazardous.”

On top of firework safety there will be check points throughout the site. We’re told all bags will be subject to search by law enforcement.

Sharp objects, grills, and drones will not be allowed.

“You will see a lot of police presence,” Deana DiPaola, with the Altamonte Springs Police Department, said. “That’s to keep everyone safe. That’s the upmost priority.”

First responders are expecting a heat index of more than 104 degrees Wednesday.

“If you have a chance to get in the shade and cool off a little bit do so,” Assistant Chief Zellers said. “Start drinking water early and drink frequently.”

They’re reminding attendees to do what they can to beat the heat and to stay safe while doing so.

On Wednesday there will be numbers on the light poles around the park. If you get lost or need help, go to the nearest pole, call for help, and let responders know which number you are at.

