Apartment builder scoops up Brevard County site near future Brightline station

An apartment builder purchased land in Cocoa for a new complex as multifamily properties grow rapidly in Brevard County.

The Houston-based Brownstone Group, in partnership with Tampa’s Carter Multifamily Fund, bought 53 acres east of I-95 at the intersection of State Road 524 and Cox Road for $4.2 million on June 6, according to county documents. The property was sold by an individual seller.

The project will be called Allegra at Cocoa, according to Brownstone spokesman Jack Bonnette, and will feature 312 apartments. The property is roughly two miles west of the planned Brightline station at the Cocoa Curve, where the train’s route along State Road 528 meets the Florida East Coast Railway.

