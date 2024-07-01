Ways to save during Florida’s Freedom Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Retailers hope outdoor enthusiasts planning to buy canoes, fishing gear or tickets to ball games are ready to save during the tax-free shopping period that lawmakers have dubbed “Freedom Month.”

The tax holiday will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales tax on a wide range of recreational items and activities throughout July.

It was part of a tax package that the legislature passed in March.

Sales tax won’t be collected in July on many supplies for boating, fishing and camping and tickets purchased for live music and sporting events.

“People are stretched this summer, there is no question,” Scott Shalley, the President of the Florida Retail Federation, said.

“We talk about that every time we talk about holidays. We talk about the opportunity to save. It’s more significant now than ever before. So, it’s meaningful, and I think folks will embrace it.”

Consumers will also save on tickets purchased for movies, museums, plays, and fairs, as well as on items like pool floats, coolers, life jackets, and wakeboards.

Last year, the state offered the tax holiday for three months, but it will be limited to July this year.

Shalley hopes the more narrowed focus will increase consumer awareness and provide a summer boost to retailers.

“The idea of paring it down to a month is helpful,” Shalley said. “I think it definitely makes people focus more on that opportunity. It gives our retailers an opportunity to plan their marketing and put things in place that are more focused.”

For more on Freedom Month and a complete list of eligible items, click here.

