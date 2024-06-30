Daily storms throughout the week, including for the Fourth of July

ORLANDO, Fla. — A few areas will have rain this evening with tonight and tomorrow having humid and muggy conditions.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger says, Monday will be hot and humid, with the best chance for rain to be mid-afternoon through sunset.
Thunderstorms will be in the Central Florida area all throughout the week.
A few storms will develop in the afternoon for the Fourth of July.
By the evening, the storms should tamper down; Channel 9 will keep those who are out for festivities updated day by day!
