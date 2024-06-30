Firefighters: Lightning strikes home, causing attic fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department said a lightning strike caused a fire to a home in Oviedo.

Firefighters said units responded to a structure fire on Kimberwicke Circle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said lightning struck a dryer vent, resulting in a small smoldering fire in the attic.

Firefighters said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The fire department said no injuries were reported.

